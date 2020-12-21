Virus Outbreak North Carolina

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper updates the public during a coronavirus press briefing on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)

 Robert Willett

RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, Governor Cooper signed an executive order authorizing the N.C. ABC Commission to permit to-go or delivery of mixed beverages.

The governor said restaurants, hotels, private clubs, private bars, and some distilleries are allowed to sell mixed beverages to-go or for delivery as an alternate to on-site consumption. This order is effective Dec. 21 at 5 p.m. through January 31, 2021.

Click here to read the executive order in it's entirety. 

“This order will help people avoid settings that can contribute to increased viral spread while giving restaurants and bars a financial boost that they need right now,” said Governor Cooper. “With cases and hospitalizations high around the country, let’s all do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 while supporting local, small businesses safely.”

Gov. Cooper said the modified stay-at-home order remains in effect and the sale of alcohol for on-site consumption still must end at 9 pm. 

