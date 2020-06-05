Roy Cooper

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper listens to a question during a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

 Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP

RALEIGH (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed a state House bill that, if passed, would have allowed bars across the state to re-open for outdoor service.

Cooper said in a statement posted to the governor's Twitter account he vetoed it out of concern for overwhelming hospitals amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill was primarily sponsored by four Republican state representatives, although two Democrats signed onto it as well, including NC House Democratic Whip Deb Butler from Brunswick and New Hanover (District 18). It originally passed on a 65-53 vote almost entirely along party lines; only two Democratic representatives voted in favor.

