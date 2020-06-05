RALEIGH (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed a state House bill that, if passed, would have allowed bars across the state to re-open for outdoor service.
Cooper said in a statement posted to the governor's Twitter account he vetoed it out of concern for overwhelming hospitals amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Cooper’s statement on vetoing House Bill 536: pic.twitter.com/vbVyjBwE8m— Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) June 5, 2020
The bill was primarily sponsored by four Republican state representatives, although two Democrats signed onto it as well, including NC House Democratic Whip Deb Butler from Brunswick and New Hanover (District 18). It originally passed on a 65-53 vote almost entirely along party lines; only two Democratic representatives voted in favor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.