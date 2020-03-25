McMaster, health officials on coronavirus 3/15

SC Governor McMaster and health officials held a press conference in Columbia amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) Wednesday, South Carolina Governor McMaster made a request for those planning to travel to the state in coming days. 

In a tweet, McMaster asked that anyone planning to stay two or more days in South Carolina please quarantine themselves for two weeks upon arrival. 

As of 4 p.m. on March 25 South Carolina health officials were reporting 424 cases of coronavirus and 7 deaths. 

