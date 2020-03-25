COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) Wednesday, South Carolina Governor McMaster made a request for those planning to travel to the state in coming days.
In a tweet, McMaster asked that anyone planning to stay two or more days in South Carolina please quarantine themselves for two weeks upon arrival.
Today I am requesting all out of state visitors to South Carolina planning a stay of two or more nights self quarantine for two weeks immediately upon arrival.— Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) March 25, 2020
As of 4 p.m. on March 25 South Carolina health officials were reporting 424 cases of coronavirus and 7 deaths.
