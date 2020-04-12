COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina governor Henry McMaster has renewed the state of emergency currently in place, extending it for another 15 days.
Gov. @henrymcmaster has declared a new state of emergency. All previous orders remain in place for the duration of the emergency, or until the governor announces otherwise.https://t.co/uiOgJBXe6R— SC Governor Press (@scgovernorpress) April 12, 2020
McMaster's previous state of emergency order, signed March 13, 2020 was sent to expire on April 12. The new executive order will continue the state of emergency amidst the COVID-19 outbreak until at least April 27, and maintains previous orders made by McMaster. Such orders have included shuttering dining rooms in restaurants, closing businesses deemed "non-essential", and closing certain public facilities.
The full order can be read here.
