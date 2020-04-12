Henry McMaster

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina governor Henry McMaster has renewed the state of emergency currently in place, extending it for another 15 days.

McMaster's previous state of emergency order, signed March 13, 2020 was sent to expire on April 12. The new executive order will continue the state of emergency amidst the COVID-19 outbreak until at least April 27, and maintains previous orders made by McMaster. Such orders have included shuttering dining rooms in restaurants, closing businesses deemed "non-essential", and closing certain public facilities.

The full order can be read here.

