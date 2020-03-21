COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina governor Henry McMaster announced Saturday that the state's income tax filing deadline has been extended, and has allowed restaurants to start selling curbside orders of beer and wine as the coronavirus continues to spread.
The new income tax filing deadline is now July 15th, mimicking the decision at the federal level. Other state taxes will remain until June 1st.
McMaster's new executive order has directed the Department of Revenue to waive additional regulations to allow the beer and wine sales, which are strictly limited to curbside pickup or to-go orders. No open containers or delivery services are permitted.
McMaster is also asking construction workers and others in the skilled trade industry to donate extra personal protective equipment to healthcare professionals and state agencies in need, including respirator masks. Companies who can donate should email Mary Louise Resch of Habitat for Humanity for logistical coordination via email at mlresch@habitatsc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.