South Carolina-State of State

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, center, gives his State of the State address, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

 Meg Kinnard

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gov. Henry McMaster will spend his Monday touring vaccine provider locations as health providers statewide roll out COVID-19 shots.

McMaster's office said in a media release Sunday the governor would begin his tour of providers at Spartanburg Medical Center in the morning, around 11:15 a.m. After that, he'll head back to Columbia to tour Lexington Medical Center in West Columbia around 2:30 p.m.

The governor's visits come days after his State of the State address before the South Carolina General Assembly, where he praised the state government's response to the pandemic.

Trump to issue around 100 pardons and commutations Tuesday, sources say

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.