SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gov. Henry McMaster will spend his Monday touring vaccine provider locations as health providers statewide roll out COVID-19 shots.
McMaster's office said in a media release Sunday the governor would begin his tour of providers at Spartanburg Medical Center in the morning, around 11:15 a.m. After that, he'll head back to Columbia to tour Lexington Medical Center in West Columbia around 2:30 p.m.
The governor's visits come days after his State of the State address before the South Carolina General Assembly, where he praised the state government's response to the pandemic.
