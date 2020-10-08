INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate company got high praise from South Carolina governor Henry McMaster on Thursday after the company made a donation of 200,000 masks to the state.
McMaster visited Lakota Medical in Inman to announce the donation of the masks, valued at $500,000 total. McMaster says the masks will first be transferred to the state's stockpile, which is used in emergencies to supplement PPE supplies at schools, long-term care facilities, healthcare facilities, first responders' supplies, and for other agencies and organizations if their supplies run low.
“Lakota Medical’s generosity is a shining example of an innovative business stepping up and providing for their communities during a time of need,” said McMaster. “This donation will help fight the spread of COVID-19 and get protective equipment to the South Carolinians who need it most.”
Rusty Sellars, CEO of Lakota Medical, says his business began in his family's garage in 1995. A pandemic wasn't something his then-upstart company was expecting, but says has adapted to and ensured that agencies in need get the PPE necessary.
“Since March, we have utilized our resources and experience to help with the personal protective equipment shortage our medical workers are facing,” said Sellars. “We are proud to now donate 200,000 masks to be used across South Carolina.”
Lakota Medical designs, develops, and manufactures products for medical practitioners and national retailers. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lakota medical has supplied over 2,000 locations with over 30 million pieces of personal protective equipment.
