South Carolina-State of State

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, center, gives his State of the State address, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

 Meg Kinnard

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said in a letter to the South Carolina Hospital Association that he is asking hospitals across the state to reduce the number of elective and non-essential procedures in order to help the state's COVID-19 vaccination efforts. 

Governor McMaster also said in the letter that reducing such procedures would help to improve the public's confidence in South Carolina's COVID-19 response.

The Governor's full letter to the South Carolina Hospital Association can be read below. 

MORE NEWS: Biden says he'll use Defense Production Act to 'maximize manufacture' of coronavirus vaccine

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.