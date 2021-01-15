COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said in a letter to the South Carolina Hospital Association that he is asking hospitals across the state to reduce the number of elective and non-essential procedures in order to help the state's COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
Governor McMaster also said in the letter that reducing such procedures would help to improve the public's confidence in South Carolina's COVID-19 response.
The Governor's full letter to the South Carolina Hospital Association can be read below.
I have asked South Carolina’s hospitals to temporarily reduce the number of elective procedures they conduct in order to speed up COVID-19 vaccination efforts. pic.twitter.com/DqPgeo9OOW— Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) January 15, 2021
