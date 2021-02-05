Virus Outbreak South Carolina Pence

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced that he donated convalescent plasma with his wife Peggy on Friday. 

The announcement came in a tweet from the governor's official twitter page with photos of the two donating plasma. 

Both the governor and first lady tested positive for COVID-19 in December of 2020. 

Governor McMaster shared his thoughts on donating plasma in the tweet.

"As the U.S. continues to see new cases of coronavirus each day, the need for convalescent plasma to help patients battling the virus is also increasing. I encourage those who have recovered from COVID-19 to sign up to donate plasma, it will save a life!

