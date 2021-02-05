COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced that he donated convalescent plasma with his wife Peggy on Friday.
The announcement came in a tweet from the governor's official twitter page with photos of the two donating plasma.
Joined @1stLadySC to donate convalescent plasma today at @RedCrossSC. As the U.S. continues to see new cases of coronavirus each day, the need for convalescent plasma to help patients battling the virus is also increasing. pic.twitter.com/eI3pV7F3K8— Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) February 5, 2021
Both the governor and first lady tested positive for COVID-19 in December of 2020.
Governor McMaster shared his thoughts on donating plasma in the tweet.
"As the U.S. continues to see new cases of coronavirus each day, the need for convalescent plasma to help patients battling the virus is also increasing. I encourage those who have recovered from COVID-19 to sign up to donate plasma, it will save a life!"
MORE NEWS: Belton police arrest men for weapons, drug charges after police uncover handgun, drug paraphernalia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.