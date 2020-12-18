COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina First Lady Peggy McMaster, wife of Governor Henry McMaster, tested positive for the coronavirus while Governor McMaster tested negative, according to a release from the office of the governor.
According to the release, the First Lady is showing no symptoms at this time and will isolate for the next 10 days to monitor any future symptoms.
Governor McMaster will also quarantine for seven days and will be regularly tested for the virus.
The governor says that his wife is feeling well and is in good spirits. The couple tested negative on December 14 before attending a White House Christmas event.
The governor also issued a statement in the release.
“This shows us, once again, how contagious this virus truly is and how important it is that we follow the advice and recommendations of our public health officials."
