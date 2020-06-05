GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – Donte Kearse just graduated from Woodmont High School, and he’s looking forward to study architectural engineering at Clemson University. His mom, Yasmin, is very proud of her son, and was able to see him walk across the stage even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Donte says he wanted to do more than walk. With much of the country seeing protests and demonstrations calling for justice in the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, he wanted to use his moment to show his own solidarity.
As he walked across the stage, he raised his fist to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Once the ceremony was over, Donte says he was congratulated by fellow students for sending the message. However, he says hours later, he got a call that upset him: his photo would not be posted in an online gallery on the Greenville County School District’s website showing graduate pictures.
A spokesman for the school district told FOX Carolina that the district has a standing policy not to show any photos that include any sort of hand gesture.
“Within 3 hours after my picture of me with my diploma was taken on stage at my high school graduation, my mother received a call from district administrators stating my picture will not be featured on the school website page because I rose my fist in the air,” said Donte in a statement sent to FOX Carolina. “I feel used because I have been an excellent student my entire school career, and they are currently able to display this in their statistics to make the school’s image more appealing without evidence of giving me the recognition I deserve just as much as the others. I am more or less heartbroken the school I graduated from during an epidemic, riots, and other such events would deny me this opportunity because of such a positive, powerful, and meaningful symbol.”
Donte says the raised fist is not a symbol of oppression, but rather one of peace and hope, and that it echoes how previous generations have used the same symbol to call for justice and progress.
We heard from Tim Waller, the director of media relations for the school district. Waller confirmed the gesture did happen, and that Donte’s photo was taken down because of district policy against including photos of hand gestures on the district website. Waller said the policy has been in place for several years.
Waller noted Donte did get his photo emailed to him, which Donte confirmed to us. Waller also told us not posting the photo is not tied to any district stance on the Black Lives Matter movement as they are supportive of all students and their reactions to what happened to George Floyd, but Waller said GCS has to keep in mind it is a public entity. Waller also pointed out that some students at Carolina Academy decided to stand in solidarity of the fight for justice during their ceremony and that video was posted on the GCS Instagram page.
Waller said approximately 10 graduate photos were not posted to the website for various reasons.
Meanwhile, Donte says he’s garnered support from others, thanking them in the statement he sent to us and to Greenville County Schools, before closing with a promise.
“I will continue to walk in a positive direction and will continue aiming to be a better version of myself. I will continue to use the voice I have been given to spread as much positivity as I can offer, and stand for what I believe in when it’s right,” he said.
