RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that the state now has 9,142 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 306 deaths.
On April 26, Graham County officials reported their first COVID-19 case. Graham County was one of five in the state without a case.
Hyde, Camden, Avery, Yancey, Swain counties have yet to report a case of coronavirus.
Mecklenburg County continues to see the highest number of confirmed cases, with 1,492 and 41 virus-related deaths.
There are 473 people hospitalized and receiving treatment. NCDHHS says they've completed 109,920 tests in their laboratories, as well as those of participating hospitals and commercial labs.
Age-wise, officials say individuals from age 25-49 make up 40% of confirmed cases in North Carolina. Seniors, or people over 65, make up 24% of confirmed cases.
However, 86% of the state's reported deaths occur in individuals 65 or older. The remaining 14% of the recorded deaths were individuals aged 25-64, according to NCDHHS.
For more data on coronavirus in North Carolina, as well as daily updates, visit NCDHHS's website.
MORE NEWS:
Gov issuing new emergency declaration as SC begins to reopen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.