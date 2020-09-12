COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The campaign for South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham has announced three debates with challenger Jaime Harrison, which will be televised across the state.
The incumbent Republican will debate the Democratic challenger in October as election day draws closer. All three debates will be broadcast live, but studio audiences will not be allowed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Graham's campaign also notes with many voters casting ballots early in-person or via absentee mail-in options that they wanted to ensure voters got to see the debates earlier than usual.
The dates for the debates are as follows:
- Saturday, October 3
- Monday, October 12
- Wednesday, October 21
All three debates are slated to last from 7-8 p.m.
