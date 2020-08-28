GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - As a part of the Federal CARES Act, Greenville County Redevelopment Authority announced Friday that several agencies around the county received federal funds that can be distributed to assist residents to prevent, prepare and respond to COVID-19.
The Greenville County Redevelopment Authority (GCRA) said they have awarded Community Development Block Grant - COVID grants to agencies that can provide food and nutritional, medical and small business assistance to eligible Greenville County residents affected by the pandemic.
GCRA says funds will be available starting Tuesday, September 1, 2020, and will be available on a first come first serve basis.
All applicants must meet the following criteria:
- Be a resident of Greenville County (including residents in the City Limits of Greer and Fountain Inn that extend past the Greenville County border).
- Meet household income qualifications.
- Prove that your household has been impacted financially by COVID-19.
For more information on how to access benefits, call 211 to reach United Way Greenville County Resource Line for assistance. Or you can also contact the following need-specific agencies:
Food and Nutrition Assistance:
- Greer Relief - 864-848-5355
- Foothills Family Resources - 864-836-1100
- Salvation Army - 864-235-4803
- Harvest Hope - 864-281-3995
- Unity Health on Main - 864-232-2734
- Center for Community Service - (864) 967-2022
- First Impressions of SC - 864-881-1437
- Fellow Countryman - 864-399-4520
Medical Assistance:
- Greenville Free Medical Clinic - 864-232-1470
- Unity Health on Main - 864-232-2734
Small Business Assistance:
- Community Works Carolina - 864-235-6331
