COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 3,667 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday along with 28 more confirmed deaths.
Greenville and Spartanburg counties had the highest number of new cases with 761 and 479, respectively.
According to DHEC, the total number of recorded COVID-19 cases throughout South Carolina is now 323,855 and the total number of deaths is 5,315.
Out of a statewide total of 12,821 tests administered throughout the state, the percent positive rate was 28.6 percent.
