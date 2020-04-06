GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Food supplies is becoming even more important as the world continues to endure the coronavirus pandemic, and several local organizations are stepping up to make sure those in need have enough to eat.
Woodruff Road Christian Church in Greenville says they've officially opened an emergency food bank located at 20 Bell Road next to the LIDL.
They'll be giving bags of groceries to as many people as possible on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. until noon beginning April 6.
The church says donations are greatly appreciated, and go entirely toward feeding families in need.
For direct donations, click here. You can select the drop down for "Emergency Foodbank." One can also donate through InstaCart.com
They're also accepting canned or dry food, fresh fruits, veggies, meats and even paper good donations at the church - located at on Bell Road. The church will also work with you, and schedule a time to come pick up the supplies from you.
