GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Decision-makers from the city and county of Greenville are coming together today to discuss the next steps in combating the coronavirus.
Mayor Knox White is hosting about half a dozen leaders from Greenville County Emergency Management, PRISMA Health, Bon Secours St. Franchise Health System, Greenville County Schools, The Salvation Army and Miracle Hill Ministries.
The meeting is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. at the Greenville Convention Center. This is the last time the weekly briefing will take place in-person. City Spokesperson Beth Brotherton said the meeting will take place virtually moving forward.
Here's this afternoon's agenda:
Joint Media Briefing
Friday, April 10, 2020
State of the City, Impact & Observations
Mayor Knox White -- City of Greenville
• Social Distancing Ordinance
• Parks and trail closure
• Citizen feedback
Emergency Preparedness Status
Jay Marett -- Greenville County Emergency Management
• COVID-19 case count
• First responder testing
• Resource requests & county-wide coordination
Medical Updates & Analysis
Dr. Eric Ossmann -- Prisma Health
• Predicted patient surge for S.C.
• Positive signs nationally
• Improved in-house testing
• Alternate care sites
Medical Recommendations
Dr. Marcus Blackstone -- Bon Secours St. Francis Health System
• Universal masking
• Safe places for care
• Community donations
• Best Ways to Help
Greenville County Schools
Dr. Burke Royster
• E-learning update, grading system
• Supports for students, staff and community
• Free meals for children
Community Needs & Assistance
Lauren Stephens -- The Salvation Army
• Shelter capacity & support
• Partnerships, food supply chain
• Needs Forecast
Helping the Homeless
Ryan Duerk -- Miracle Hill Ministries
• Impact on Greenville’s Homeless
• Assistance Offered, Expectation of Needs
• Treatment Facility Preparations
