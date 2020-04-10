Coronavirus Generic

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Decision-makers from the city and county of Greenville are coming together today to discuss the next steps in combating the coronavirus. 

Mayor Knox White is hosting about half a dozen leaders from Greenville County Emergency Management, PRISMA Health, Bon Secours St. Franchise Health System, Greenville County Schools, The Salvation Army and Miracle Hill Ministries.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. at the Greenville Convention Center. This is the last time the weekly briefing will take place in-person. City Spokesperson Beth Brotherton said the meeting will take place virtually moving forward.  

Here's this afternoon's agenda:

Joint Media Briefing

Friday, April 10, 2020

 

State of the City, Impact & Observations 

Mayor Knox White -- City of Greenville

• Social Distancing Ordinance

• Parks and trail closure

• Citizen feedback

 

Emergency Preparedness Status 

Jay Marett -- Greenville County Emergency Management

• COVID-19 case count

• First responder testing 

• Resource requests & county-wide coordination

 

Medical Updates & Analysis 

Dr. Eric Ossmann -- Prisma Health 

• Predicted patient surge for S.C. 

• Positive signs nationally

• Improved in-house testing

• Alternate care sites

       

Medical Recommendations 

Dr. Marcus Blackstone -- Bon Secours St. Francis Health System

• Universal masking

• Safe places for care

• Community donations

• Best Ways to Help 

Greenville County Schools  

Dr. Burke Royster

• E-learning update, grading system

• Supports for students, staff and community

• Free meals for children

Community Needs & Assistance 

Lauren Stephens -- The Salvation Army

• Shelter capacity & support

• Partnerships, food supply chain

• Needs Forecast

 

Helping the Homeless  

Ryan Duerk -- Miracle Hill Ministries

• Impact on Greenville’s Homeless

• Assistance Offered, Expectation of Needs

• Treatment Facility Preparations

