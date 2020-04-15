GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - At a time when diagnostic tests are limited, labs are working on a solution, antibody testing.
"It can tell you if you've been exposed to the virus, that's where most of the interest has been, said Marion Snyder, the Chief Science Officer at Luxor Scientific. "It can also help you understand if you've had it within a few weeks to months and let you know if you maybe even have immunity now to the virus."
They do finger pricking testing and blood testing to see if there's evidence your immune system already fought the virus.
However, the accuracy rate is complicated because it takes some time to develop the antibodies that you need to fight the virus.
"Withing the first 1-7 days we don't see the antibodies so if you developed it recently with those symptoms," Snyder said. "That's why people are getting so sick. It's taking longer than usual to develop antibodies to the virus."
Labs are required to send in details about all positive cases, particularly gender, symptoms and location for the CDC. The information is mainly used for national pandemic research.
However, DHEC is still not using antibody testing themselves and said there are often false positives.
"The point of being exposed to the illness and your body being able to accurately detect is anywhere between 7 to 10 days of the test," said Nick Davidson with DHEC. "In many of the tests there are also significant amounts of false positives."
Even though the CDC and DHEC aren't using antibody tests to determine if someone is ill with the virus, scientists said the information is still valuable.
"Those tests are appropriate for community studies where there is an effort to determine the number of people who have been exposed," said Davidson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.