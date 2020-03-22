GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville Parks and Recreation department announced Sunday that volleyball, tennis, and basketball courts are closed until further notice.
The closure takes effect Monday, March 23, and stays in place until further notice. The closure does not affect open spaces and trails, which remain open.
Update: City of Greenville Parks volleyball, tennis and basketball courts are closed until further notice beginning Monday, Mar. 23, 2020. Open space & trails are open. Please remember to follow social distancing guidelines & stay 6ft+ away from others. https://t.co/F3W8ItcyGS— COG Parks & Rec (@gvlparksrec) March 22, 2020
The department encouraged social distancing in their tweet. Click here for more information.
