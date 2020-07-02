GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Animal Care says they're now at full capacity, and they need potential pet parents and foster families to step up.
GCAC says there are currently 60 dogs at their shelter, and are hoping people who are staying at home due to COVID-19 can take advantage of the time in the house to care for and bond with a furry friend. They posted an appeal on Facebook with one of their current residents, a dog named Misty.
Anyone who is interested in adopting or fostering a cat or dag is urged to call GCAC at 864-467-3950.
