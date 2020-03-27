GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A local production company is stepping up to help area hospitals during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Paper Cutters, Inc. is planning to produce face masks.
Right now the company currently offers masks to some of their vendors. However, local hospitals require masks made of a different material.
The company’s business development executive is up for the challenge of helping.
"If you can help, why not do it.”
The company is looking for partnership that will help source the special material.
"We're looking in places like Anderson, Mexico, I mean we're looking all over the world to find the type of material that meets the needs, that's produced in the right time,” said Ivan Mathena, business development executive.
Paper Cutters, Inc. specializes in package material conversion. So, mask production isn’t normally a priority for them.
"Think global act local,” is a motto the company is adapting to.
This is a higher undertaking for the local thriving business. Mask production could be upwards of 60,000 a week, 204,000 a month for however long it would take to get through the global pandemic.
The past few weeks have been rough as the world remains consumed with the coronavirus. Mathena says he feels as if he’s lost control of life. However, this mission to produce masks for local hospitals has energized, motivated and boosted morale of the company.
"There's like a pride in knowing that you're part of a solution,” he said.
There’s no definitive timeline of when the production will start.
