GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenville County Council met on Friday to discuss and vote on the plan to spend $91 million in federal aid tied to the COVID-19 relief efforts.
According to the council members, around 82% of the money will go directly to small businesses that can apply for grants up to $10,000 for pandemic expenses.
The details for the application process will be posted online at a later date.
The aid comes to Greenville County through federal the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, and only those local governments with 500,000 people or more qualified for it.
Greenville County is the only local government in South Carolina to qualify.
