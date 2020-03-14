GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Rec announced Saturday that all upcoming activities and field rentals would be suspended until further notice as officials monitor the spread of the novel coronavirus.
GCR said in a Facebook post this included youth and adult athletic and recreational programs and events.
GCR promised updates as they become available.
