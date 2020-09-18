GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools says fall sports spectators can expect some changes to how they will be able to buy tickets this season.
Per the social-distancing requirements set in place by the South Carolina High School League and the state Department of Commerce, GCS says seating capacity at indoor and outdoor venues is capped at 15% capacity. For ticketing, this primarily means no tickets to football games will be sold on Friday evenings at football stadium ticket windows.
The district says all game participants for both home and visiting teams will have the chance to buy two tickets before the event goes public. For varsity football, this includes players, cheerleaders, and band members. Sub-varsity football players and cheerleaders will have the first chance, and volleyball players will also have first chance for their games.
Remaining tickets will then be sold to the public via the GoFan app, which is free to download. However, Golden Circle and employee passes will not be honored until further notice.
All spectators will be required to wear masks at all times. Football games remain clear bag events, and concessions will be available as prepackaged items only.
Questions regarding an event should be directed to the home school's athletic office.
