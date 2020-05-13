GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Co. Schools is asking residents to honor their graduating high school seniors next week with some simple gestures.
As part of the #BeTheLight event, residents are asked to turn on porch lights from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20 to honor the graduating class who has seen their senior year slip away due to COVID-19. High school football stadium lights will also illuminate the sky as seniors take part in drive-through celebrations at their schools. Additionally, at exactly 8:20 p.m., residents are asked to wave their smartphones or flashlights while standing in their yard.
Families with a graduating senior can also honor their graduates the following ways:
- Decorate front yard with balloons, streamers, and signs supporting the class of 2020
- Decorate mailbox with high school's colors and logos
- Wear favorite high school colors
- Send in photos of your families under the lamp light or with decorations to bethelight@greenville.k12.sc.s
- Tag social media posts with #BeTheLight
