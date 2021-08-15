GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County School District released a statement on its current coronavirus policy before the start of the new school year.
"We are watching the situation in Pickens County, as well as other Upstate school districts, very closely. Our process going into the school year will be any decisions made to shift to eLearning will be on a school-by-school basis determined by analysis of each school’s data. We are looking forward to a great year and will do everything in our power to keep students and staff safe."
The statement comes after the School District of Pickens County temporarily moved to virtual classes due to COVID-19 cases.
Classes for Greenville County schools are set to begin on Tuesday.
