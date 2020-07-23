GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools in person learning plan is far from simple. They have four different options and said more than 10,000 students are already signed up for e-learning.
That still means, many are relying on the district's transportation and will need to ride a bus to school.
"We're hoping based off of the attendance plan that the district chooses, whether that be the one day attendance plan or the two day attendance plan," said Adam James, the Director of Transportation. "We're hoping that the numbers based off of the capacity at the schools is going to filter down to the buses."
However, James said he's not naive and knows with students being divided up by their last names, there are days they will have to do double runs both at pick up and drop off.
"In those instances some children will be later getting home or later getting to school than they normally would with a full capacity bus," James said.
He said the district is also requiring students to wear masks, but there are some exceptions.
"Masks are required for 2nd through 12th grade," James said. "They are not being required for pre-k through 1st grade."
They are asking parents to make sure they send their kids to school with a mask. If they don't have one, the bus driver will supply them with a disposable one.
They are also hoping seating arrangements on the bus will help control the spread.
"There's going to be assigned seating and that seating is going to be based on where that child is on the route," James said. "So if that child is the first one picked up, that child is going to go to the back of the bus. So the bus will fill up from back to front that way children are not walking by other children."
In the afternoon, it's going to be the exact opposite. The student with the first stop, will be in the front seat.
James said they aren't looking at adding extra buses just yet, but they are always looking for more drivers.
"Before COVID-19 was a thing, we short bus drivers," he said. "So we're still looking for bus drivers, we're constantly hiring and training bus drivers."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.