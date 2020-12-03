GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools is altering its COVID-19 quarantine policy to match updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Tim Waller, communications director for the district, confirmed that GCS would reduce the 14-day quarantine rule down to the newly recommended 10-day period. Students will be allowed to return to the classroom if they test negative and show no symptoms after 10 days, but Waller noted the new policy does not apply to students who test positive and go into isolation. Rather, the new policy applies to students who may have been exposed to the virus and were thus told to quarantine.
Waller notes the CDC guidelines also say that if people feel no symptoms and get tested between days 5 and 7 and are negative, that they can return to work or school, but GCS will not be adopting that particular part of the policy. Further, Waller says students may now be allowed to return 4 days earlier than before, but urges families to closely monitor their child's health conditions in case the virus manifests after that 10-day window. The CDC advises 99% of COVID-19 cases manifest with 10 days of initial contraction.
The shift to the new quarantine policy will start taking effect the week of December 7.
