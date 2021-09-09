GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Students in Greenville County who have been quarantined because of COVID-19 will soon be able to return to school three days earlier, according to Greenville County Schools.
The district said these students will be able to head back to the classroom if they are symptom free and follow the South Carolina Department of health and Environmental Control guidelines.
Students that qualify must have a negative result on a COVID-19 PCR test collected no sooner than day five of the quarantine period, according to the district.
Once the negative result is received, the result should be sent vis email to stucovidresults@greenville.k12.sc.us along with the student’s name, school and, if available, the student’s I.D. number.
School staff will respond to the email with a revised date of return, which cannot be earlier than day 8. Students won’t be allowed back to school until the district medical staff has validated the test results and provided an updated return date.
However, only PCR tests will be accepted, not a rapid antigen or home test, according to the district.
This option is also not available for students who are in isolation because of a positive COVID-19 test, only for students who are in quarantine and have no symptoms.
The district has also partnered with DHEC and MAKO Medical Laboratories to provide free COVID-19 drive-through testing sites across the county: Northside Park, MT Anderson and Fountain Inn High School.
These sites will open Monday, Sept. 13 and are restricted for use by district employees and students only. No appointments are necessary. Employees and students only need to present this district IDs and complete a consent form.
You can see an interactive map showing DHEC approved testing sites here.
