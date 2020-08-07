GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A Greenville company has announced the hiring of over 500 individuals during the pandemic.
Alorica Inc., the largest customer experience solutions provider in the U.S., announced today the availability of hundreds of career opportunities with work-at-home options and in-person at both their sites in Greenville.
Interested applicants can apply at https://jobs.alorica.com/page/show/north-america/.
Alorica will offer some work-at-home opportunities as a safety precaution during COVID. Applicants will train and work remotely for these roles; they must meet high-speed internet requirements and have their own compatible desktop/laptop computer.
