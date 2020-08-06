GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Council has approved funding for a feeding program that would deliver senior citizens one meal a day in district 25. County officials are hoping to limit the exposure of covid to seniors by having meals delivered to them.
The cost of this program is $142,000.
“The County has CARES Act money that we need to distribute," said Councilman Ennis Fant, District 25 Representative. “Coronavirus really has a negative impact, particularly on seniors. So whatever we can do to limit them having to be out and about being exposed to the coronavirus is a very thing to do.”
Fant says there are 46,000 people in his district. So, getting resources to those most considered vulnerable has been at the forefront for constituents.
“So, this has been something that’s come up, and keep in mind in District 25, we have a lot of seniors, we have a lot of widows — most of them are on fixed income,” he said.
This won't get done without help.
Upstate Circle of Friends would prepare and distribute the meals.
This program and the inner workings are in its early stages. Logistics are still being worked out, things like what the requirements would be, and who would be eligible to receive a meal.
Officials hope to have the program up and running in the next 30 days.
