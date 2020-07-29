Bradley owns Dance Without Limits, a dance studio in Greenville County. Teaching kids to dance has always been apart of Beth's heart.
"We want kids to grow and develop here in all ways, not just physically," Bradley said.
But Bradley didn't anticipate having her dance students now learning Math and English in the same place they practive their pirouettes.
However, it is the year 2020 and the pandemic has changed life and school as we know it.
Bradley wanted to use her dance studio space to provide a spot for E-learning students to work on school work while parents head to work. The studio has two rooms they plan to use with ten children in each room. Bradley said the alligns with the CDC guidelines.
She said she anticipates first through eighth graders to participate.
Bradley adds it can be challenging to look at a computer for several hours, so students will have their day broken up with the arts.
"Every day they’ll have some sort type of art class whether it be dance, music art, drama."
Greenville County school district said 13,000 chose E-learning this fall semester and Beth wants to make parent's journey a little less stressful.
"If we’ve learned anything from this virus it’s that we have to pivot, we have to meet the needs in our community. Nothing is going to be like it was before. So we have to be okay with that and make decisions for our students based on the circumstances right now.
Logistics are still being worked out but if you would like to sign up for daytime learning, you can visit the studio's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.