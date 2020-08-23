GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We’re just hours away from the start of school in Greenville County.
The largest school district in South Carolina will follow a hybrid learning module: one day physical attendance, four days virtual.
Students have been assigned one of four colors by their last name to determine which day they would like to attend.
Students have not entered an actual building in five months, but that will all change Monday, August 24.
If you would like color change for your student, please click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.