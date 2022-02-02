GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - “It can take it all the way from what would be 5 to 10 days – all the way down to 0 days."
GCS superintendent Dr. Burke Royster says a new “test to stay plan“ will allow students to return to the classroom immediately after a Covid exposure, as long as they are asymptomatic and wear a mask.
The students would then test on day five to see whether they have COVID-19.
“As long as that test doesn’t return a positive, they stay in school," the Greenville County superintendent explained.
Under the new system, the student would also continue wearing a mask through day 10. But they would not have to go home.
Dr. Royster and GCS Board of Trustees chairman Roger Meek say what has made all the difference here is the fact that DHEC came through in the 11th hour, and will now also allow families to use PCR tests to prove their child is Covid negative.
Before, only rapid tests were allowed under health guidelines, and the fact that they were so hard to find did not make it easy for many families.
“Now making it equitable for our students to obtain [a Covid test]," Dr. Royster remarked.
The district runs its own PCR testing sites at three different geographic locations within the county. The sites are run through a third-party contracted by DHEC, Mako Medical; if a family can’t find a self test, they can now go to one of the district PCR sites on day five.
“We [also] believe DHEC is going to provide a supply of at home tests to districts," said Royster. “We don’t yet have that though."
Of course, with any change, comes some hesitancy.
“At first I had questions about it, because I thought: how could they send kids back to school if they haven’t been tested?“ said GCS mom of two Cherish Benton.
Other Parents Fox Carolina spoke to echo Benton‘s concerns.
So we asked the district whether they were worried that doing something like this could cause a Covid case spike within the GCS system, especially because some of the kids they let stay in the schools will inevitably test positive.
In response to this, the district mentioned 2 key points:
- Any student exposed who is allowed to return on day one of quarantine will be wearing a mask through day 10, so even if they do test positive on day five, spread factor will be mitigated.
- The district believes that their data shows allowing students back in immediately after being deemed a close contact/being exposed to COVID-19 will not dramatically increase the numbers – even with the recent omicron surge.
“The data that we have indicates that a likelihood of that is very minimal,“ Royster said.
When asked about Omicron, Royster added: “it is seemingly so prevalent, almost everywhere, but I think this is a very minimal exposure – and probably even less so then you would have anywhere out in the community."
To date this year, the district says it has had nearly 35,000 student quarantines resulting in prolonged to school absence; nearly 12,000 in the month of January alone.
Of all of those, only 6.8% of the kids in quarantine ended up actually testing positive and moving into isolation. The district says they don’t want to continue keeping well kids out of the classroom unnecessarily.
Parents link Benton say that after looking over the district's data, they ultimately think this is a good thing…as long as families sending their kids back make them take the proper precautions.
Benton says she caught Covid in early January, and that her daughter was held out of class as a close contact, even though she never got sick.
“My daughter missed a week of school, and it would have been nice to have her back in the classroom, instead of here with nothing to do," she said.
Benton also adds that she works from home and her daughter doesn’t mind/still does well with e-learning. But she knows that’s not a reality for many other families.
“If I had a 9-to-5 job somewhere, and a younger child that needed more direction, it could really wreak havoc on your life,” she said.
The only other flaw that could potentially be in the district's new plan, something that parents like Benton alluded to, is their concern that some parents – for whatever reason – might try to skirt the rules and send their Covid-positive kids back to school without a mask.
The district says, they are prepared for that and will do everything they can to not allow that to happen. They say they are still going to be tracking exposures under this new system, so that safeguard will hopefully keep any flouting of the rules from happening by identifying which kids in different classrooms may have been exposed, A.k.a. which students need masks to return immediately and avoid quarantine on day one.
