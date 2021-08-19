GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools has launched a new dashboard to help parents keep up with the district's COVID-19 numbers.
The COVID dashboard breaks down how many cases were reported in one day, the school's cases numbers, and more, according to district officials.
One graph on the dashboard shows most cases are among elementary schools, however, that could be because there are more elementary students than high school and middle in the district.
We are working to learn more on this.
