GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools says they are suspending summer athletic practices until further notice, and suspending Academic Recovery Camps until at least July 20.
GCS says the practices will be suspended until numbers concerning COVID-19 improve, citing the fact that Greenville County was identified as a virus hotspot by South Carolina DHEC. District officials also noted there isn't an outbreak among their teams, and that the suspension of practices was in response to the larger picture with COVID-19.
“I want to be clear that we are not suspending athletics due to an outbreak among our practicing teams, “ said GCS Athletics Director Darry Nance. “This is simply in response to the increase in cases across Greenville County. In fact, I am extremely proud of our athletes and coaches and the discipline they showed in wearing masks and maintaining distance during the past week and a half since we began workouts.”
GCS also touched on the Academic Recovery Camps, which were originally slated to start July 6 for students in grades 3-5. The camps are intended to help students recover instruction lost during the spring closure of buildings. Impacted families will be notified of the change.
While all group activities are cancelled, GCS says they are still offering select services for students living with disabilities. Those who have met the eligibility requirements for the extended school year (ESY) and require in-person instruction will begin services on July 6 at the students' designated school. These are provided individually or within familial groupings, which enables adherence to appropriate safety precautions.
