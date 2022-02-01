GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools says they'll be following the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control's call to use the Test to Stay program, the district announced Tuesday.
The TTS program allows rapid tests to be used onK-12 students who've been exposed to a COVID-19 infected person in the hope that more of them can stay in class.
Rather than immediately moving close contacts to quarantine, TTS allows those students to stay in the classroom if they test negative between 5-7 days and not experiencing symptoms, according to the agency. A second test, given 24 hours after the first test, is encouraged if testing is available.
GCS has also received confirmation that PCR tests, as well as antigen and at-home rapid tests, can now be used for the Test to Stay program.
“(Greenville County Schools) may use Mako's PCR tests for Test-to-Stay. Antigen tests are preferred for the rapid results, but with Mako's turnaround times meeting the 24-hour mark, I think the district is well-positioned to use PCR for this process,” said Brandi Hagman, DHEC’s COVID-19 Response Schools Coordinator.
With this update, the district said they can implement Test-to-Stay effective immediately utilizing the existing, free COVID-19 testing sites. Additionally, students must be symptom-free and wear a mask through Day 10. DHEC requires that students who are not vaccinated and/or were not positive within the last 90 days must get tested on Day 5 and provide the test result prior to Day 8 to their school.
DHEC said it has ordered more than 1,600,000 rapid at-home tests and 300,000 will be delivered to schools by Friday, Jan. 4. The remaining tests will be delivered to schools as soon as they arrive.
DHEC mentioned 200,000 BinaxNOW test cards will be distributed to schools upon request so that school staff can administer the tests on students at school.
“We are aware that several school districts have concerns about updates to our COVID-19 school guidance and our School and Childcare Exclusion List. We know that their goal is to keep more students in schools,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director in a news release. “DHEC shares in that goal and is ensuring that schools and parents have access to rapid tests so school systems can fully implement TTS, which allows most students to remain in school. This is the most effective way to maximize learning without sacrificing our students and teachers’ well-being."
Under Test to Stay, DHEC said schools are asked to accept rapid at-home test results from parents.
The agency also stressed the importance for K-12 schools to follow DHEC's school guidance correctly.
For further information on Covid-19 testing, clicking here.
