GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County Schools announced on Monday that it will be suspending its test-to-stay and quarantine practices starting on Tuesday.
According to a release from the district, the policy shift was made in accordance with new DHEC guidance. GCS says that data from the last two weeks shows that no district schools or locations had 10 percent or more of their students or staff absent due to COVID-19.
Additionally, less than 0.3 percent of students and staff tested positive across the district during that time period, GCS says.
According to the district, the suspension of these policies will allow schools to "resume normal operations" and suspend contact tracing, social distancing and mask requirements after exposure to COVID-19.
The district clarified that if a school or other district location goes above the 10 percent absent rate due to COVID-19 for two weeks in a row, contact tracing and test-to-stay will be reinstated.
Any student that tests positive for COVID-19 or displays symptoms is still required to stay home from school and should report positive test results to their school, GCS says.
