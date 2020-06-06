COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - COVID-19 cases across South Carolina continue to climb to nearly 14,000, including new cases in the Upstate.
South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental control says 512 new cases across the state bring the total to 13,916. Additionally, the number of deaths tied to the virus climbed to 545 with seven additional deaths.
Of the new deaths, six were elderly individuals, and one was middle-aged. The middle-aged patient who passed was from Greenwood County, while one of the elderly deaths was from Cherokee County.
Of all counties across the state, Greenville County again saw the highest increase in cases. Here's a look at the Upstate counties' numbers, released Saturday:
- Abbebille County: 2 cases
- Anderson County: 7 cases
- Cherokee County: 17 cases
- Greenville County: 80 cases
- Greenwood County: 12 cases
- Laurens County: 7 cases
- Nebwerry County: 6 cases
- Oconee County: 2 cases
- Pickens County: 4 cases
- Spartanburg County: 42 cases
- Union County: 1 case
In total, the Upstate saw 180 new cases reported, making up roughly 35% of the 512 new cases across the state.
As of June 5, DHEC's laboratory and private labs repot 241,088 tests conducted in South Carolina.
You can click this link for more information on mobile testing clinics, or this link for permanent testing sites.
DHEC says 5,536 individuals were tested on June 5 for the virus, with a percent positive rate of 9.2%. The agency notes low percent positives may indicate more widespread testing and could accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.
Check this link for more information on COVID-19. For mental health resources, you can also visit here.
