GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville county water parks are reopening on Monday.

Discovery Island, Otter Creek, and 7th Inning Splash are implementing a few changes as you can imagine.

They say buying a ticket ahead will help keep the lines down and limit the amount of people waiting in line. That's just one of the things that they are promoting that will help them reopen safely and smoothly.

From up on the slide tower, you can see the social distance seating arrangement at Discovery Island in Simpsonville.

There are also markers to help you spread out in the line to enter as well as the line to slide.

Sanitizing stations are set up and the water fountains are only to be used to refill bottles.

The staff will disinfect everything regularly as well.

"Chlorine is a natural sanitizer in one of the ways we can do that please flip them into the water and flip them back over to the other side," says Beth Scheimann, the facility manager for Discovery Island.

The staff has been preparing for this reopening, even though they weren't totally sure it would happen this season.

Scheimann says, "we spent March and April painting so all of this stuff that you see out here has been painted. We have some new shade over here and we are excited to show off our facility. We weren’t sure we were going to get to do that this year but we are so excited."

What they are looking forward to the most- everyone coming back together after months in quarantine.

"The smiles and the oh my gosh there is a little johnny I haven’t seen him for three months and mommy said it was safe for me to see him again. I think that is what we are looking for just that excitement from our patrons from our staff. I think this summer is going to be that summer of excitement," she says.

For the schedules of all the parks, here's a link to the county's website.

