GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As the battle against COVID-19 rages on, the Larkin’s restaurant family in Greenville is hosting an initiative to get food to those fighting the virus every day.
Normally, there are tables throughout the outside porch dining area facing the river, filled with people in the evening. But with the coronavirus shutting dining rooms across the state down, restaurants like Larkin’s have been forced to get creative. Their staff says they are still having fun making food, especially when it’s for those fighting on the front lines of the virus.
The restaurant came up with a “thank a first responder“ pasta kit event, which starts tomorrow. But orders are already being filled today. The idea is, if you know a first responder who you’d like to send something to, or if you want to make an anonymous purchase to send to first responders anywhere around town, you can purchase a meal 24 hours in advance.
There are three choices of pasta kit, including meat, vegetarian, and gluten-free options. Each one comes with garlic bread, Italian salad, and dessert. You can have the meal delivered to a location of your choice, or do curbside pick up yourself. Head chef Adam Hayes says it’s the least they can do for medical professionals.
“What’s cool about it is you can send these meals anonymously,” Hayes said. “We will go ahead and put a thank you card in the basket. Or, if you know someone working in the hospital and you want to take care of them, we’ll do that too,” he said.
“It’s really community supporting community at this point,” he added.
The meal kits will run you somewhere in the neighborhood of $80, but they also serve 8 to 10 people, so it’s pretty reasonable when you figure cost per person. You can always have a group chip in too, to say thanks all together!
Hayes says that Larkin’s is also still doing regular curbside pick up and delivery for those who want a meal during the week for themselves or their family. He says they’re making the most of this uncertain time.
