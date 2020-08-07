GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There are children quickly raising their hands as a teacher helps them with multiplication.
The class is at the Caine Halter Family YMCA in Greenville. The Summer Day Camp program has few students and one teacher and is now a model to help other child care providers.
“We keep those groups together, it’s children of a similar age and every day they’re together and they’re not interacting with the other groups,” Diana Watson said.
She’s the chief philanthropy officer with the YMCA of Greenville. The organization recently received funding from Greenville First Steps- a nonprofit that supports children and their education, to hope families with child care and with school work because of COVID-19.
“The YMCA of Greenville wants to be here to really meet those needs of parents,” Watson said.
Those with the YMCA will use the Summer Day Camp program as a model when school begins.
“We have developed best practices, policies and procedures to be able to operate school-aged child care programming in this environment,” Julie Hollister said.
She’s the association director of Youth & Family Services with the YMCA.
“The day will be structured around E-learning, which will include brain-breaks, and also time for physical activity,” Hollister said.
She say funding will also help teach other agencies and providers what worked for them along with other in-house needs.
“The training and resources will include COVID-19 protections, extensive cleaning policies and procedures, small huddle group sizes of 11 children and one staff.”
Those involved say they’re doing this because children matter most.
“We’re just really excited about the opportunity to be apart of this partnership,” Watson said.
