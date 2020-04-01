GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville based company is hoping to lead the charge when it comes to coronavirus testing.
ARC Point Labs, a company that's been in Greenville for 18 years, is now testing people who may have had a run in with the coronavirus.
John Constantine, president and CEO, explains the test does not show whether or not a person has the virus, rather if they have ever been exposed to it.
There's a chance they have and may not even have known it.
"Instead of looking for the virus, we might need to be looking for the antibody, which is what your body creates after you’ve already had the virus," Constantine said.
The testing has been approved by The FDA under emergency use authorization. Normally used to testing for everything from DNA testing to Pro sports, this lab is currently working to bring more data to local and national health officials.
"If we can push this information back to the Department of Health to show the department the percentage of people that have already had the antibody in their system. Then we can help do our part to show where we are in this curve," he said.
Constantine compares the antibody concept to that of the flu; saying if you've had one string of the flu, you're less likely to contact that same string the future. Through a blood test, this company says they can now look at the antibodies to if a person has ever fought off the coronavirus. A concept they say that will help create more awareness, but help businesses continue to operate.
"If you’re immune it means that you’re not going to to be potentially infecting people around you. It could be a great opportunity for employers, especially those who are working in higher risk situations ---nursing homes hospitals, first responders to determine the level of PPE (personal protective equipment) that could be required for those employees."
Constantine states that research shows there's already a large population that’s already had the virus, just had minimal symptoms. He suggests that means a certain population could be immune."
Testing is still being researched but they are utilizing them at ARC point lab location across the Upstate and county. Contact their office for more information.
