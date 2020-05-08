GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The city of Greenville says all city parks will re-open Saturday, May 9, starting at 6 a.m.
The re-opening includes Cleveland Park and its parking lots, along with outdoor sport courts as employees are able to unlock them and replace equipment. Additionally, the Liberty Bridge at Falls Park will re-open.
However, playgrounds, fitness equipment, and water fountains will remain closed.
Parallel parking spaces will be closed starting Saturday on the west side of the Main Street Bridge, from just past the Peace Center to right before Starbucks to extend pedestrian walking areas.
Additionally, Main Street from East North St. to Washington St. and from Washington St. to McBee Ave. will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 4 a.m. Saturday until further notice. East North Street, Washington Street, and McBee Avenue will still be open for travel.
