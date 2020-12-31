GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The city of Greenville says stricter enforcement of COVID-19 precautions this New Year’s Eve isn’t designed to squash what some people might perceive as their right to choose how they spend their evening.
Greenville Police will be out in force New Year's Eve to keep events safe amid pandemic
- Matthew Kaufax
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
Rather, it’s to keep you healthy, possibly keep you alive, with the pandemic reaching new heights in the county. Officials say public health is the top priority.
Police also add that it’s their job to enforce the Governor's orders, and that they intend to do so.
Chief Howie Thompson says that if you’re thinking you might get away with hosting or attending a large gathering on New Year’s Eve...don’t.
“The police department and our city leadership have received numerous complaints about New Year’s Eve happenings and events, which have created great health and safety concerns,“ he explained.
GPD says they will be upping manpower Thursday night, particularly in the central business district of downtown Greenville.
“We are assembling teams that will be out checking all of our venues, restaurants, and bars in the city to ensure compliance with the order," Chief Thompson said, with reference to the Governor’s laws his department will be enforcing.
He says they’ve already been making calls to businesses and venues where events are happening they know of – to remind them to be responsible and safe.
“Our hope is not to issue a single citation,” Thompson said. “Our hope is that everybody will cooperate, work with us, and do what they are supposed to do.“
The department does say that if they have to, they will shut events down. Governor Henry McMaster‘s executive order states that crowds should not exceed 250 people, or 50% of a building’s capacity, and that alcohol sales and consumption must be over by 11 PM.
Finally, GPD also says they asked Governor McMaster for, and are receiving help from, SLED officers to enforce orders. Thompson says the staggering COVID-19 numbers and 30% positivity rate in Greenville County or no joke, and that it’s time people took this seriously.
SLED officers will also be out in other parts of the Upstate, not just Greenville, to make sure people in all areas are adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.
“The common sense is: stay at home, sit in the comfort of your own home, and have your drink at midnight,“ Thompson said.
GPD says the biggest problem they have had lately with handling complaints related to large gatherings/events is that they come in after the fact, when it’s too late to do anything.
The department’s position is that if you know of any events that could be illegal and/or unsafe, be proactive and tell them beforehand. That way, they can do something about it, and possibly prevent transmission of harmful virus.
Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Tags
Matthew Kaufax
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Stimulus payments could be in bank accounts as early as tonight, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says
- If you want to travel next year, you may need a vaccine passport
- They did everything right. But after one at-home haircut, a husband and wife died of Covid-19
- 'Treasured' middle school teacher passes away after battle with COVID-19
- Boston health care worker who experienced reaction to Moderna coronavirus vaccine has history of allergies
- Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
- Coroner identifies woman who died of a gunshot wound in Greenville Co. hotel parking lot
- Congressman Jeff Duncan announces decision to object to Electoral College certification
- New South Carolina coach Beamer names seven assistants
- 3-year-old boy, dog abandoned in cemetery 2 days before Christmas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.