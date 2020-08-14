GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Shriners Hospital is in need of cloth masks for patients and parents amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
A post on the hospital's official Facebook page says the masks will help the families they serve by helping families practice mask wearing while children are at home and outside of the hospital. Right now, the hospital says their supply is running low and would appreciate any mask donation from the public.
To arrange a mask donation, call 864-271-3444. The hospital is located on W. Faris Road in Greenville.
