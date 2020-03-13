GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Symphony Orchestra is cancelling a handful of upcoming performances as part of precautions against the novel coronavirus.
All upcoming performances through March 26 will be cancelled as part of the response. Those performances include the following:
- Lollipops performances of “Never Play Music Right Next to the Zoo” on March 14
- Once Upon An Orchestra performance of “Once Upon Percussion” on March 17
- Chamber Orchestra Series “Strings Supreme” on March 20, 21, 22
- Pops Series “Revolution: The Music of The Beatles. A Symphonic Experience” on March 26
GSO will contact ticketholders to discuss options regarding the value of their tickets, and will continue monitoring the situation with the coronavirus. Check online for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.