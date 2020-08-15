GREENVILLE,SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Triumph had fans in the stands for the first time in months. It was definitely a different experience than folks are used to due to the pandemic.
Doug Erwin, the Vice Chairman and Chief Brand Officer says, "we know that people have been through a lot and we hope that we can take people's minds off of everything for a couple of hours and follow the rules and enjoy some soccer for a bit."
The Greenville Triumph welcomed fans back for the first time in months, but with a lot of changes due to the pandemic, Mandatory masks, temp checks at the gate and socially distanced seating- Fans were just happy to be back.
Tyler Thompson says, "the fact that the Greenville Triumph took time to understand what needed to be done to bring fans safely back. I believe that they really did the research and making sure that everyone was taken care of before bringing fans back."
The Triumph says that having those fans back took a lot of planning and a great deal of responsibility.
"We are really excited. It has been about 10 months since we last had vans out to a match here so it is something that we have been waiting for for a long time. We are excited and we also know that there is a lot of responsibility that comes with this. We are excited but also careful I would say," says Erwin.
Some players also kneeled for the anthem and then the entire field took a knee for a moment of silence for the injustices we've seen across the country.
First @GVLTriumph match WITH FANS in 10 months!!! Everyone is socially distanced, plenty of sanitizer in sight and they are ready to take on the @ChattRedWolves! @foxcarolinanews pic.twitter.com/8vBAy85Xtz— Amber Worthy (@byAmberWorthy) August 15, 2020
After the anthem, the announcer made a statement saying, "stand together in support of diversity, inclusivity, equality and compassion. Please join us for a moment of silence as we are united against racism."
A lot of changes at the match due to the pandemic and of course social justice efforts we've seen across the sports world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.