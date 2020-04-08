GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville Triumph is looking to do their part in the fight against coronavirus at the local level by making a significant donation to United Way of Greenville's COVID-19 Community Relief Fund.
From April 9 through April 12, the soccer club says they'll be donating 100% of profits from online merchandise sales to the fund.
“This is a challenging time for our community, and as a club, we want to be a part of the solution,” said Triumph president Chris Lewis. “In addition to trying to provide some lift to our small business partners who need it, we are committed to helping the larger Upstate community as a whole. Supporting the United Way of Greenville County and its' COVID-19 Relief Fund is a tremendous opportunity for our club to aid our community’s emergence from this crisis.”
Triumph merchandise, including products from the 2020 season and the club's new blue third kit, can be found here.
