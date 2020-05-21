GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The coronavirus made things really tight for Amanda Hopson.
“It’s affected everyone,” Hopson said.
She works and lives at Travelers Lodge in Greenville County with her daughter.
“It’s helping my daughter and me a lot,” she said.
Hopson says with little money, food donations help fill the financial gap.
“Right now I have no car,” Hopson said.
She first heard about those donations through the owners at the motel.
“We tell them come and write down the names here. So, they fill out the paper,” Priti Umarwadia said.
She’s the co-owner of the motel and says the donations come from the Greenville YMCA.
“It’s really helping them because right now they don’t have job,” Umarwadia said.
She says those who work and live and the motel are like family and that’s how these volunteers who box those meals feel about each another too.
She’s the community development director at Prisma Health Family YMCA. Once volunteers get the list, they fill the need.
“We are for youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility,” Ruppel said.
Laura Williams is on the Caine Halter YMCA board and volunteers.
“While we are fortunate enough to to have lovely meals everyday, not everyone else is provided that,” Williams said.“It’s not just the tangible items, there’s also that human interface that they get to see as well.”
It’s a part of life she wants her two sons to understand.
We’re providing peanut butter, canned chicken, ravioli, soups, oatmeal, canned milk,” Williams said.
For Hopson the donations mean everything.
“I’m very grateful, very grateful,” Hopson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.